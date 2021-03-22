Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic BMW X5M Back On The Market; Here Are More Details On How To Buy

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar continues to be one of the celebrated icons from the world of sports in India and overseas even 7 years after his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. He created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. For more than two decades, Tendulkar remained the backbone of the Indian cricket team and the face and pride of cricket in India.

Sachin Tendulkar cars: Cricketer's one-of-a-kind BMW X5M back on sale on OLX

While Tendulkar was extremely passionate about his cricket, the legendary batsman was also equally passionate about adding sumptuous machines to his collection of luxury cars. Tendulkar's association with BMW is well known and he also happens to be one of the global ambassadors for the brand. The 47-year-old has time and time again confirmed that BMW is his primary choice of brand in deluxe cars. He made several heads turn when he added a brand new BMW X5M in his garage back in 2002. The car's iconic Lagoon Bleach Blue colour accentuated the appeal of the machine.

The Tendulkar BMW car was sold by the cricketer a few years after he acquired it to make room for the new ones. According to a recent report, the old Tendulkar BMW car is back on sale in the used car market. The BMW X5M that Tendulkar owned was built especially for the legendary batsman. The Tendulkar BMW car is listed for sale on OLX and to get their hands on the luxurious machine, one can contact the seller for more details and negotiations.

According to a report by cartoq.com, the current owner of the Tendulkar BMW vintage vehicle has kept the vehicle in a top-notch condition and there are no dents or scratches on the body. The report states that the car is currently located in Nashik, Maharashtra and the owner has mentioned that this vehicle has completed a total of 89,000 km on the odometer. The current owner of BMW X5M has priced the car at â‚¹15 lakh, which makes it priced at around the mid-level Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos in the new car market.

Sachin Tendulkar cars: The cricketer's dazzling collection of luxury cars

The Indian veteran has owned some of the most flamboyant cars over the years. Tendulkar was gifted the iconic Ferrari 360 Modena by Fiat India for equalling the highest number of Test centuries. Some of the other fascinating cars that Tendulkar has owned include BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW 750 Li, BMW M5 30 Jahre Edition, BMW i8, Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz C36 AMG, and Nissan GT-R.

A look at Sachin Tendulkar net worth

As per entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around â‚¹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM pens, and more.

Sachin Tendulkar house: The legend's lavish residence

The former India captain has invested in several properties across India. He lives in his Mumbai residence with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, son Arjun and daughter Sara. The family's bungalow sprawls across 6000 square feet and is located in Perry Cross Road in Bandra West. According to several reports, the palatial bungalow costs around â‚¹80 crore.

