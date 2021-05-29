Sachin Tendulkar's Never-seen-before Shivaji Park 1989 Photo Goes Viral, Fans Nostalgic

In 1989, a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his debut during a Test match on November 15 in Karachi. What he created over the next 24 years was a legacy. Now, millions of fans still worship Tendulkar, still looking back at his career as a fond memory.

Sachin Tendulkar news: Fans nostalgic over old picture of cricket legend at Shivaji Park

Young fans watch in awe as Sachin Tendulkar packs his kit bag after a practice session at Shivaji Park, Bombay, 1989. pic.twitter.com/q0EsHq5n9F — Rameshwar Singh (@RSingh6969a) May 28, 2021

Such a memory was recently shared on Twitter, which had fans reminiscing and thinking back to 1989. The photo was shared by journalist Rameshwar Singh on Twitter and features a young Tendulkar at Shivaji Park, surrounded by some younger fans. "Young fans watch in awe as Sachin Tendulkar packs his kit bag after a practice session at Shivaji Park, Bombay, 1989," Singh wrote.

Fans were in awe of the one photo, sharing their views on Twitter. "To think that he had that kind of following at 16," one person said, while another added that in 1989, Tendulkar must have traveled in the Mumbai locals for the very last time. "I so much admire S R Tendulkar's strength of mind," wrote another, highlighting the scrutiny he dealt with. Some even asked questions about his kit. This Sachin Tendulkar news certainly delighted fans.

I think somewhere in 1989 he traveled in a local train for the last time. — Tambi Dude (@Tambi_Dude) May 28, 2021

Fans are like "I la ye bhagwan tho real hai" — Karthiksholay (@Karthik_sholay) May 28, 2021

I so much admire S R Tendulkar's strength of mind.

Others in the same Indian Test side as him had similar stats (I'm thinking Dravid) but none had to put up with that level of Truman Burbank scrutiny. — syed iliyas hussain (@unmanili90) May 28, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar Covid diagnosis and recovery

Earlier this year, the Sachin Tendulkar Covid-19 news stunned fans and the batsman responded to it - "I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate," he wrote in his statement. "I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it". Tendulkar is now perfectly healthy.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in international cricket remains a world record, remarkably standing at 100.

Sachin Tendulkar house in Mumbai

One of Tendulkar's houses in Mumbai is worth INR 7.15 crore. The apartment is reportedly in his wife Anjali's name. It is reported in Mumbai's luxurious Rustomjee Seasons in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Currently, he stays in the area of Bandra (West) in Mumbai in a lavish property worth INR 80 crore according to multiple media reports. In his childhood, the Sachin Tendulkar house in Mumbai used to be near MIG Club in Bandra (East) in a building called Sahitya Sahawas.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar house information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)