Sachin Tendulkar's Rich Tribute For Vinoo Mankad Makes Fans Rubbish 'Mankading' Criticism

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a special induction of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to mark the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final. Former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who is considered as one of the finest Indian left-arm spinners was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the 2021 year. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was delighted to see the induction of Vinoo Mankad into the ICC Hall of Fame, and he expressed his delight through Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to Indian cricket legend Vinoo Mankad

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Sunday to address the induction of Vinoo Mankad into the ICC Hall of Fame. The Master Blaster wrote that he was delighted to see the great Vinoo Mankad being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He further wrote that the former Indian left-arm spinner was one of the finest cricketers in the rich history of Indian Cricket.

Delighted to see the great Vinoo Mankad ji being inducted into the @ICC Hall of Fame.



He was one of the finest cricketers in the rich history of Indian Cricket. 🏏#ICCHallOfFame https://t.co/rdYa2gR2y2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2021

A total of 10 iconic cricket players were inducted into the special edition of the ICC Hall of Fame for their contribution to cricket. Vinoo Mankad was included in the category of post-war era period where the greatest contributions of players to the game came between the period of 1946-1970. Vinoo Mankad was inducted along with Ted Dexter of England from the post-war era period. Former Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the modern cricket era between 1996-2015.

The man behind the famous Mankading rule

The famous Mankading rule where a bowler run-outs a batsman at the non-striker end before delivery was named after Vinoo Mankad. The Mankading event first gained widespread attention in the IPL when R Ashwin took the bails off at the non-striker end when Jos Buttler left the crease before the ball was being delivered. Upon appeal, the R Ashwin Mankading incident was reviewed by the umpire and Jos Buttler was given out. Even after Mankading is legal by the laws, it is still considered an unfavourable move in the cricket world due to which the R Ashwin mankading incident received criticism from fans.

"The finest Indian left-arm spinner ever."



The great Vinoo Mankad is inducted into the #ICCHallOfFame 2021 👏 pic.twitter.com/djFdwu8GS9 — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021

Vinoo Mankad's contribution to Indian cricket

Vinoo Mankad played 44 Test matches for India while scoring 2,109 runs at an average of 31.47. The former cricketer also took 162 wickets in his Test career with an economy of 2.13 and an average of 32.3. His most famous innings came against England at Lord’s where he scored 72 and 184 runs while bowling 97 overs in the match. Vinoo Mankad also coached another prominent Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Sunil Gavaskar has also been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Image Source: ICC Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar Facebook