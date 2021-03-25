Sachin Tendulkar's Stylish Pair Of Sneakers Revealed: Price And Where To Buy Online

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar continues to be one of the most celebrated sporting icons in the world of sports. While Tendulkar was known for his run-scoring penchant, the 2011 World Cup-winner also likes to live a luxurious lifestyle, as is evident from his way of living. Quite recently, the cricketing legend was seen at an airport wearing an elegant pair of sneakers.

Sachin Tendulkar shoes revealed along with price

A few days ago, Sachin Tendulkar was seen at an airport wearing a simple T-shirt along with blue joggers. Interestingly, one cannot take their eyes off his shoes as the veteran cricketer was seen rocking a stylish pair of Dynaflyte 4 sneakers from Asics. The shoes are light in weight and they are designed in a way to help individuals in road running.

Apparently, the Asics Dynaflyte 4 sneakers cost just â‚¹6,511 on the official Asics website. One can also find the pair on other e-commerce websites in India like Amazon and Flipkart. Here is a look at the pair of Asics Dynaflyte 4 sneakers Tendulkar was seen wearing at the airport.

Image source: asics.com

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around â‚¹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth â‚¹100 crores with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre manufacturers as well.

The Master Blaster's salary also comprises endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA from the past. Currently, he has been endorsing brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous, and Apollo Tyres. He also owns the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and adds to his wealth.

Sachin Tendulkar BMW

The Sachin Tendulkar BMW car was sold by the cricketer a few years ago in order to make room for the new ones. According to a recent report, the old Tendulkar BMW car is back on sale in the used car market. The BMW X5M that Tendulkar owned was built especially for the legendary batsman. The Tendulkar BMW car is listed for sale on OLX and to get their hands on the luxurious machine, one can contact the seller for more details and negotiations.

Sachin Tendulkar house: The legend's lavish residence

The former India captain has invested in several properties across India. He lives in his Mumbai residence with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, son Arjun and daughter Sara. The family's bungalow sprawls across 6000 square feet and is located in Perry Cross Road in Bandra West. According to several reports, the palatial bungalow costs around â‚¹80 crores.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth, Sachin Tendulkar BMW and Sachin Tendulkar house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the aforementioned figures.

Image source: AP

