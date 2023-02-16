Sachin Tendulkar's Witty Post After Meeting Tamil Superstar Suriya Breaks The Internet

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday met with Tamil movie superstar Suriya at an undisclosed location. Both Sachin and Suriya took to their respective social media handles to share a picture of their meeting. "The sunrise this morning was special. It was wonderful meeting you, @Suriya_offl. Best regards," Sachin wrote in Tamil the caption of his post on Twitter. Suriya, on the other hand, wrote, "Respect & Love!!@sachintendulkar."

Tendulkar's record as Indian cricketer

Tendulkar made his international debut for India in 1989 as a 16-year-old, and went on to represent the country for 24 years, until his retirement in 2013. Tendulkar holds numerous records including the most runs scored, the most centuries scored, and the most half-centuries scored in international cricket. He has scored 100 international centuries, including 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries, and is the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar played in a total of 664 international matches, including 200 Test matches and 463 ODI matches. He scored 34,357 runs in international cricket, including 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODI cricket. He was known for his consistency, longevity, and ability to score runs against top-class bowlers in all conditions.

Suriya, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of his upcoming period film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. The movie stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani opposite him. Suriya is playing a double role in the film which will also be released in 3D. Suriya is also preparing to enter the Hindi film industry as a producer and actor. He is reportedly working on a remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which is likely to feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Image: Twitter/SachinTendulkar