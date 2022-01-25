'Sachin Would Have Had 1 Lakh Runs': Akhtar-Shastri Suggest Changes In 'hard-hitting' Talk

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that had cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar played in today's day and age he would have had over one lakh runs in his career. While having a talk with former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, the two spoke about the differences in the game of cricket in their time and now. Shoiab also talked about how Sachin would have significantly scored more runs had he played now instead of when he did because he faced much tougher bowlers. The former Pakistani pacer also said that the game of cricket now has many rules that give an advantage to the batsmen.

"Two new balls have been added. Rules are stricter. Batsmen have been given a lot of leverage in the form of three reviews. If you would give those three reviews to Sachin then today he would have one lakh runs." He then proceeded to call Sachin a 'poor thing' and clarified why he said, "I'm calling him a poor thing because he had to face the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shane Warne, then Brett Lee and Shoaib. Then after that, he played the newer generation of fast bowlers. That's why I call him a very tough batsman."

The former Pakistani pacer also said that the game of cricket now has many rules that give an advantage to the batsmen. Ravi Shastri then complained about the two bouncers in an over rule and Akhtar immediately agreed with him. But Ravi bhai, the game has become so batting oriented. And you as a batsman enjoyed a fast bowler running in, hair is flying, bouncers are hitting, the crowd is jumping. Where is cricket going?" Ravi then said, "If there is to be balanced then there should not be two bouncers in an over," and Akhtar agreed with him immediately.

Shoaib Akhtar comes under fire for Kohli marriage comments

Akhtar had taken a jibe at former Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his marriage with Anushka Sharma due to his ongoing slump in form. Kohli has struggled to get a century in international cricket in over two years. Akhtar in an interview with ANI said," Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) ...I wanted him to marry...after scoring 120 centuries. I wouldn't have married...had I been in his place... anyway, that's his personal decision." Earlier while speaking to the same media house Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket had stated that Virat Kohli was forced to leave the captaincy of India.

Image: @BCCI/@shoaib100mph/Twitter