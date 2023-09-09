Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bowlers Power Sri Lanka To 21-run Win Over Bangladesh

Quick links:
Members of the Sri Lanka cricket team celebrate after the fall of a wicket; Image: AP
Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a brilliant 93 before Sri Lanka bowlers rallied to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday.
Invited to bat, Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis (50) took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their 50 overs.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka (3/28), Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) then led a disciplined bowling attack to stop Bangladesh at 236 in 48.1 overs.
Earlier, Samarawickrama hit eight fours and two sixes in his 72-ball knock.
For Bangladesh, pacers Hasan Mahmud (3/57), Shoriful Islam (2/48) and Taskin Ahmed (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 257 for 9 in 50 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 93, Kusall Mendis 50; Hasan Mahmud 3/57) Bangladesh: 236 all out in 48.1overs (Towhid Hridoy 82, Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Dasun Shanaka 3/28)
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)