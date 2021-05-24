Saeed Ajmal Says 'retired' Mohammad Amir Has No Right To Demand Expulsion Of Misbah, Waqar

Veteran Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has made it clear that his former team-mate Mohammad Amir has no right to demand the removal of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Amir had announced his shocking retirement from international cricket in December last year by accusing the current Pakistan team management of sabotaging his career.

'It is not right for a player': Saeed Ajmal

“From what he is saying, it looks like he was dealt unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and team management behind the scenes. He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their post as head coach and bowling coach. It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands,” said Saeed Ajmal while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it,” the ex-spinner added.

Mohammad Amir's cricketing career

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 scalps in his 10-year Test career from 2009-2019. The left-arm pacer has also represented the Men In Green in 61 One Day Internationals and 48 T20Is where he has picked up 81 and 59 wickets respectively.

The premier quickie had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket at the age of 27 after which he had faced a lot of criticism from his countrymen as well as legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. His most memorable performance was picking up three important wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals India where his opening spell proved to be too much for the Indian batsmen to handle in that summit clash.

Chasing a huge target of 339 to retain their title, the Men In Blue's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as India never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158. Pakistan registered a mammoth 180-run win to win their maiden CT title.