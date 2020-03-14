'Safety, Health More Important': Kings XI Punjab Owner Ness Wadia Post Meeting With IPL GC

Amid the rising Coronavirus scare, the IPL governing council met with the franchise owners on Saturday to chalk out the further course of action after the BCCI had announced the deferring of the tournament to April 15. Speaking to media after the meeting, Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia informed that the situation will be reviewed in the next 2-3 weeks to assess the possibilities. He also stated that health and safety are more important than anything else at the moment.

'Will review the situation'

Speaking to media on Saturday, Ness Wadia said, "From a third perspective, no one today is in the position to say when it is going to start. We will review the situation after 2-3 weeks and hopefully by then, the cases will reduce and as I said, we should all as a country come together like the IPL and the BCCI has come together and be clear that the most important thing is health and safety, not to gain at the moment."

Furthermore, he added, "I don't think running a factory or shutting a factory is of importance, I think we have got to look after the people of this country and be safe and be secure. The cases in India are very less if compared with other countries, so we are lucky that it has not spread. No decision can be taken until there is clarity."

'IPL will happen'

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian Premier League will take place this year, although it will be truncated, after meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday. In the wake of the threat of the novel Coronavirus, the BCCI had announced on Thursday to suspend the IPL till April 15, complying with the directives issued by the Health Ministry as well as keeping in mind the travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals.

After meeting the owners of the franchises, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the league will take place this year and that the situation will be reviewed every week in order to chalk out the future course of action.

