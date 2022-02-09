Saha's Omission From SL Tests Draws Mixed Reactions, 'deserves A Farewell Game' Say Fans

India's Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has made himself unavailable for selection for Bengal's upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign. Saha has stated that his absence from the Ranji Trophy season in 2022 is due to "personal reasons".

The news has generated questions about Saha's future in the Indian Test team, where he is the second-choice wicketkeeper behind Rishabh Pant. Several reports have since surfaced, claiming that some members of the team management have told Saha that they want to look beyond the Siliguri-born cricketer.

"It is understandable that if he is not going to play for India anymore in Tests, then why would he have the motivation to play Ranji Trophy after playing 40 Tests. While he might be feeling low, but at 37 and half years of age, it is only natural that team management won't want him as Pant's understudy," a source close to Bengal team management was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In the longer format, KS Bharat, who played in the home series against New Zealand late last year, is being touted as Pant's new backup. Saha is also expected to be left out of the squad for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with the management reportedly planning to opt for KS Bharat instead. The rumours have elicited a mixed response from social media users, with many demanding a "farewell game" for the 37-year-old. Here's how the netizens reacted to the latest development.

Deserves a farewell game.. — V!©k¥  (@Vickyztweets) February 8, 2022

No one can match his wicketkeeping skills — Suyog (@suyogdon) February 8, 2022

Was he given chances regularly? And you expect him to have good avg?

Initially he was neglected because of dhoni.. Now because of Pant. He had very less chances to prove and he proved himself against NZ. — Justuser (@mrcricket200) February 8, 2022

Yes It's Unfair But That's How Things Should Be. 37.5 Years Old Can't Be Your Back Up Keeper . Either He Can Play Or Shouldn't Be In The Squad. — Saksham Garg (@sakshamgarg100) February 8, 2022

Experienced player is needed. So saha should be included in the squad — Nirbhaysingh Rane (@heybignsr) February 8, 2022

Yes it was a good call considering the age of saha ...he is 35 36 now.. keeping the wickets for long time in tests and he also had injuires in recent times... yes it's a good time to move on — vamsi_vamsi (@Vamsistrikes2) February 8, 2022

It's sad to written off Saha easily but yes it's upto team management what they want.

Saha has good experience in test especially wicket keeping , he also take good DRS allow captain go for it. — Sourav Chaudhury (@SouravChaudhur5) February 8, 2022

Ja ke dekh record me insaan hai ke bhagwan, India's Best wicket keeper ever. The kind of his keeping skill is way to high from msd and pant. — Kuldeep Sharma (@kuldeepsarasw11) February 9, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha's stats

As far as Saha is concerned, the cricketer had previously indicated on record that he is not looking to retire anytime soon. Saha has been a Test cricketer since 2010, but he hasn't played too many games for his country. Saha has played 40 Test matches for India, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41. In comparison, Saha's domestic statistics are far more impressive, with an average of 41.98 and 6,423 runs in 122 matches.

Saha last appeared in a Test match in November 2021, when India faced New Zealand in a two-match home series. Saha played in both Tests, scoring 1 and 61* in the first Test, and 27 and 13 in the second game. Saha was a member of the Indian team that travelled to South Africa late last year. Because first-choice keeper Rishabh Pant had returned from a hiatus, the Bengal cricketer did not play a single game throughout the three-match series.

Image: PTI