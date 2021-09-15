Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Streaming: How To Watch CPL Final

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are all set to lock horns against each other in the final match of the Caribbean Premier League(CPL) on September 15 at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. Having registered thrilling wins in their respective semi-final matches, both teams riding high on confidence and will look to continue their winning momentum to clinch their maiden CPL titles.

The Kings defeated defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs after setting a target of 205 runs in the 1st semi-final on September 14. The Patriots won the 2nd semi-final against Guyana Amazon Warriors by chasing down a target of 179 runs within 18 overs, with only three wickets down.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming

Here’s how you can watch Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming in India. Cricket fans, who do not want to miss out on the T20 action from the final match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021, can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the CPL 2021. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app. Fan Code is also providing CPL 2021 coverage in India. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

In their CPL 2021 campaign till now, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won seven out of the 11 matches played, including their semi-final match. On the other hand, St Lucia Kings have won six matches out of the 11. Both the teams would be facing each other for the third time in the season during the final match.

Players to watch out for

Dominic Drakes- The left-handed batsman and left-arm medium-fast bowler from the Patriots picked up two important wickets in the semi-final and has scalped 15 wickets till now in the tournament. Heading into the tournament's title decider, his skills will be essential for the Patriots to win.

Evin Lewis- The left-handed batsman has scored 420 runs in 10 matches while donning the role of an opener for the Patriots. He scored 77* runs while chasing the target of 179 runs in their semi-final match. He has the highest score of 102* in the current season.

Roston Chase- Apart from his 403 runs in 11 matches during the ongoing season, the allrounder has also picked nine wickets in the tournament. He also hammered 115 runs and took one wicket in the last two matches against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Image: @CPL- Twitter