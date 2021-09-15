Last Updated:

Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Streaming: How To Watch CPL Final

Know how to watch the live streaming of the Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL final match on September 15. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Image: @CPL- Twitter)


Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are all set to lock horns against each other in the final match of the Caribbean Premier League(CPL) on September 15 at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. Having registered thrilling wins in their respective semi-final matches, both teams riding high on confidence and will look to continue their winning momentum to clinch their maiden CPL titles. 

The Kings defeated defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs after setting a target of 205 runs in the 1st semi-final on September 14. The Patriots won the 2nd semi-final against Guyana Amazon Warriors by chasing down a target of 179 runs within 18 overs, with only three wickets down. 

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming

Here’s how you can watch Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming in India. Cricket fans, who do not want to miss out on the T20 action from the final match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021, can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the CPL 2021. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app. Fan Code is also providing CPL 2021 coverage in India. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

READ | CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard becomes 2nd player after Chris Gayle to achieve THIS milestone

In their CPL 2021 campaign till now, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won seven out of the 11 matches played, including their semi-final match. On the other hand, St Lucia Kings have won six matches out of the 11. Both the teams would be facing each other for the third time in the season during the final match. 

READ | CPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez hugs Dwayne Bravo after he falls down while bowling, wins hearts

Players to watch out for

Dominic Drakes- The left-handed batsman and left-arm medium-fast bowler from the Patriots picked up two important wickets in the semi-final and has scalped 15 wickets till now in the tournament. Heading into the tournament's title decider, his skills will be essential for the Patriots to win. 

READ | CPL 2021: Akeal Hosein takes stunning catch to dismiss Pooran, video goes viral | Watch

Evin Lewis- The left-handed batsman has scored 420 runs in 10 matches while donning the role of an opener for the Patriots. He scored 77* runs while chasing the target of 179 runs in their semi-final match. He has the highest score of 102* in the current season.

READ | IPL 2021: Charter flights arranged for CPL and Sri Lankan players; two-day quarantine

Roston Chase- Apart from his 403 runs in 11 matches during the ongoing season, the allrounder has also picked nine wickets in the tournament. He also hammered 115 runs and took one wicket in the last two matches against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

READ | CPL 2021: Odean Smith's delivery gets Chris Gayle's bat split into two; Watch

Image: @CPL- Twitter

Tags: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, CPL 2021 Final
First Published:
COMMENT