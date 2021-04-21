Sakshi Dhoni Gives Health Update Of Her In-laws, Confirms They Are 'stable'

World Cup-winning Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni on Wednesday took to her social media handle to share the health update about her in-laws who tested COVID-19 positive earlier in the day. According to the hospital's statement, MS Dhoni's father Pan Singh, and his mother Devika Devi are currently undergoing treatment at Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Sakshi wrote, "Thank you everyone for your concern. My in-laws are stable and are being taken good care of. Your prayers will speed up the recovery."

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently in Mumbai where he is participating in the ongoing IPL 2021. The 'Captain Cool' is leading the three-time winners who are on a roll having won their previous two games against Punjab Kings, and, Rajasthan Royals convincingly after going down to last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings in the season-opener.

Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Ranchi witnesses maximum fatalities and positive cases

With 46 new fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1502 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, while 4401 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 1,67,346, health department bulletin said. Capital Ranchi faced the brunt as 14 COVID deaths came from there in the last 24 hours and the district also accounted for 1404 new infected persons since Monday.

Other major coronavirus-hit districts since Monday are; East Singhbhum with 639 cases, Hazaribagh (237), Koderma (230), and Khunti (214), it said. Among new fatalities, East Singhbhum registered 10 COVID deaths, while Bokaro, Dhanbad, Koderma, and Lohhardaga reported three casualties each, and West Singhbhum, Garwah, and Chaitra saw 2 deaths each while one person each died in Godda, Gumla, Latehar, and Sahibganj. A total of 135256 COVID patients have recovered in the state so far. There are 30,588 active cases in the state at present. Total 36,401 samples were tested across the state since Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

