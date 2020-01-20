Sakshi Dhoni Offers A Sneak Peek Into MS Dhoni's Mind-blowing Collection Of Beastly Bikes

India's former skipper MS Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the ICC 2019 World Cup is well known for his love of bikes. Dhoni owns several sports bikes and has also often shared pictures of himself with his bikes on social media. However, MSD's wife Sakshi Dhoni has now gave an exclusive sneak peek into the former skipper's humungous bike collection on Sunday.

Dhoni's humungous bike collection

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram on Sunday to share a short video of MS Dhoni's bike collection at his house in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Sakshi also shared an image of the collection, which she captioned, "Even bikes have a view." According to sources, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman owns some high-end bikes like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several others. Here is the image shared by Sakshi Dhoni:

MS Dhoni begins preparations for IPL

A day after being denied the central contract by BCCI, Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni practised in the nets for close to two hours in the Jharkhand cricket association stadium in his hometown Ranchi.

While speaking to a news agency, Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar went on to say that he has not had any talks with the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper with regards to the national team and him donning the India jersey again. However, the Jharkhand coach mentioned that MSD has started preparing for the next edition of the IPL. He also added that while the senior team will be busy playing the Ranji Trophy game from Sunday, Dhoni will continue training till the time he is in Ranchi.

Not only this but after Dhoni finished his net session he returned on one of his favourite Kawasaki Ninja sports bikes. Jharkhand cricket association Vice President Ajay Sahdeo said, "Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he practices in the stadium. He hits the gym regularly and is supremely fit. He also plays tennis regularly. We haven't heard anything officially from him on his retirement plans yet. He is fit and will certainly play in the future."

