Sakshi Dhoni Praises 'fierce Look' As Deepak Chahar Unveils New 'gangster' Avatar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast-bowler Deepak Chahar on Wednesday took to his official Instagram handle to reveal his "new look". Chahar shared two pictures in what he called his new "gangster" avatar as he asked fans and followers to leave feedback about the same. CSK skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was amongst the people who took to the comment section to heap praise on the young pacer's changed look. Sakshi, who appeared to be impressed with Chahar's post, wrote "Fierce look Deepak!" along with a fire emoticon.

Chahar in IPL 2021

Deepak Chahar was in formidable form in IPL 2021. The 28-years-old pacer was breathing fire in the tournament and had also emerged as the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the first leg of IPL 2021. Deepak Chahar took 8 wickets in the seven matches that he played for CSK this season, including his career-best IPL figure of 4/13, which he registered against Punjab Kings.

Chahar had made his IPL debut in 2016 and since then he has scalped 53 wickets in 55 matches for CSK at an average of 27.62. Chahar's best IPL so far would be the 2019 edition, where he picked 22 wickets in 17 matches.

As far as Chahar's international career is concerned, the UP cricketer made his debut for India in 2018 and has since appeared in 2 ODIs and 7 T20Is. Chahar has 2 wickets in the ODIs and 14 wickets in the shortest format of the game, which he picked at an average of 10.00. He also has a five-wicket haul in T20 internationals, which he registered against Bangladesh in 2019. In the same match, Chahar also became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

Chahar will likely be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which will see a totally different team from the one that is currently touring England for the WTC final and a subsequent Test series against the hosts.

(Image Credit: Sakshi/DeepakChahar/Insta)

