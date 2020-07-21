Sakshi Dhoni Shares A Glimpse Of Dhoni's 39th Birthday; Misses The 'happy Squad'

On Tuesday, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni missed the 'happy squad' that visited Ranchi for Dhoni's birthday. As former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday o July 8, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a surprise visit to Ranchi to wish Dhoni on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi shared a throwback picture of Dhoni's birthday with had the Pandya brothers and some of their other friends. She captioned it as, "Missing the happy squad".

Hardik Pandya's special visit

Sources close to Dhoni said that Dhoni celebrated his 39th Birthday along with family, close relatives, and few friends including Hardik Pandya at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. It was confirmed not to be a 'grand celebration'. Pandya, who recently got married, specially flew from Baroda to wish Dhoni on his birthday.

Amid the lockdown, Dhoni has shared his interest in organic farming for which he even bought a tractor. Earlier, a video of him driving a tractor and ploughing the field also went viral. Dhoni, to begin with, has sown watermelon and papaya on his farm.

It's been almost a year since Dhoni played his last international cricket match, ever since India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Dhoni made a brief appearance outside his farmhouse riding on his bike. He did not speak to the press but came out for a 30-second photo op on his bike on being informed about media persons waiting outside the gate.