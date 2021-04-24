SAL Vs BAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 21 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Salzburg and Bangladesh Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Saturday, April 24. Here is our SAL vs BAA Dream11 prediction, SAL vs BAA Dream11 team, SAL vs BAA best team and SAL vs BAA player record.

SAL vs BAA match preview

Salzburg made a mixed start to their campaign with one win and one loss from their opening two matches in the tournament on Friday. They opened their campaign versus Vienna Afghan but ended up losing the match by golden ball rule after scores were tied following completion of 40 overs. However, they bounced back to win the next match versus Vienna CC by 44 runs. They will look to carry on the winning momentum versus Bangladesh Austria.

Bangladesh Austria meanwhile is a place above them in the 6th spot after winning just 2 matches out of the 6 played so far in the tournament. Their previous two matches were against Cricketer CC and Vienna Afghan respectively. They beat Cricketer CC by 7 wickets before losing to Vienna Afghan in the next match by 9 runs. While Salzburg has looked impressive so far, Bangladesh Austria will have to play really well to beat their upcoming opponent.

SAL vs BAA weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 6 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs BAA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SAL vs BAA player record

Imran Asif and Ranjit Singh are currently the top two run-getters for Salzburg from two matches and they will be expected to score runs in the upcoming match. For Bangladesh Austria Iqbal Hossain has looked really good with bat and once again he will look to play big innings and contribute towards the team's success.

SAL vs BAA best team

SAL vs BAA Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs BAA Dream11 prediction, SAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAL vs BAA player record and as a result, the SAL vs BAA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAL vs BAA Dream11 team and SAL vs BAA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.