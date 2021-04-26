SAL Vs CRC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 23 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Salzburg at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 26. Here is our SAL vs CRC Dream11 prediction, SAL vs CRC Dream11 team, SAL vs CRC best team and SAL vs CRC player record.

SAL vs CRC match preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and they will not settle anything less than a win. They have 3 wins from 5 matches and will look to win both their matches and limb the points table. In their last three matches, they beat Bangladesh Austria by 4 wickets and Indian Vienna by 9 wickets but lost to Pakistan CC by 6 wickets.

Cricketer CC season have only gone from bad to worse as they have managed to register just 1 win so far in the tournament. Their previous match was versus Indian Vienna ended with them losing the match by 9 wickets. At the time of writing, they were playing Vienna Afghan and were chasing 109 runs to win and were 54/1.

SAL vs CRC weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs CRC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SAL vs CRC player record

Ali Shah and Mubashar Ali have bowled well for Salzburg in the tournament and the duo once again will be expected to be among wickets. Bilal Zalmai and Baseer Khan have been performing really well for Cricketer CC and will look to do the same in this match as well.

SAL vs CRC best team

SAL vs CRC Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs CRC Dream11 prediction, SAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAL vs CRC player record and as a result, the SAL vs CRC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PKL vs SAL Dream11 team and SAL vs CRCDream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

