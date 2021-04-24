SAL Vs INV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 24 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Salzburg and Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Saturday, April 24. Here is our SAL vs INV Dream11 prediction, SAL vs INV Dream11 team, SAL vs INV best team and SAL vs INV player record.

SAL vs INV match preview

For Salzburg, this is the third match of the day and they will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins at the end of the day and also climb the points table. They play their first match versus Bangladesh Austria before taking on Pakistan CC in the next match. On Friday they opened their campaign versus Vienna Afghan but ended up losing the match by golden ball rule after scores were tied following completion of 40 overs. However, they bounced back to win the next match versus Vienna CC by 44 runs.

For Indian Vienna, this is the second match of the day post-facing Cricketer CC in the opening fixture. Currently, Indian Vienna are second on the points table winning 3 out of the 5 matches played so far in the tournament. In their previous two matches, they beat Vienna CC by 20 runs before losing to Pakistan CC by 19 runs.



SAL vs INV weather report

The condition will be sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SAL vs INV player record

Imran Asif and Ranjit Singh are currently the top two run-getters for Salzburg from two matches and they will be expected to score runs in the upcoming match. For Indian Vienna Mehar Cheema has been playing really well with the bat and once again he will be looking to deliver with the bat.



SAL vs INV best team

SAL vs INV Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs INV Dream11 prediction, INV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAL vs INV player record and as a result, the SAL vs INV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAL vs INV Dream11 team and SAL vs INV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.