SAL Vs VIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 23. Here is our SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction, SAL vs VIA Dream11 team, SAL vs VIA best team and SAL vs VIA player record.

SAL vs VIA match preview

Salzburg CC are playing their first match in the tournament and so they will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign. Last season Salzburg reached the final of the tournament only to fell short after being beaten by Pakistan CC. They had beaten Vienna Afghan in the semi-finals last year and will look to do the same in their opening fixture.

Vienna Afghan meanwhile are flying high in the tournament and currently occupy the second spot on the points table with 6points. They have 3 wins from 4 matches and will be looking to beat Salzburg CC to register their fourth win of the campaign. They will be eyeing the top spot and by the end of the day the team will be hoping to achieve it.

SAL vs VIA weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs VIA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SAL vs VIA player record

For Salzburg CC Abrar Bilal was the top performer last time around scoring 235 runs in 10 innings, also chipping in with five wickets. He will be expected to repeat the same performance this time as well. For Vienna Afghan Sadiq Mohamad and Qadargul Utmanzai have done well with the bat so far and will be expected to continue their fine run.

SAL vs VIA best team



SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

