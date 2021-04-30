SAL Vs VID Dream11 Prediction And ECS T10 Austria Preliminary Final 1 Top Fantasy Picks

The 1st Preliminary final of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Salzburg and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 30. Here is our SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction, SAL vs VID Dream11 team, SAL vs VID best team and SAL vs VID player record.

Match preview for SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction

Salzburg finished at the bottom of the Group A points table after losing all three matches. They started their campaign with a crushing 10 wicket loss to Indian Vienna after which they faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan CC by 9 wickets. In their final group match, they were beaten by Vienna Afghan by 3 runs in a nail-biting contest. The losses may have dented Salzburg team's confidence, but they will be looking to put up a better show and win the match.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, finished third in Group B with 1 win and 2 losses from 3 matches played so far. VID faced defeat to Vienna CC by 14 runs in their opening fixture. They went onto beat Bangladesh Austria by 7 wickets in their next fixture. In their third and final match of the group, VID lost to Cricketer CC by 21 runs. The upcoming match presents them with an opportunity to advance to next stage of the tournament and in order to do that they need to overcome Salzburg.

SAL vs VID weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no interruptions during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SAL vs VID player record

For Salzburg Ali Shah and Zeeshan Goraya have been outstanding with ball and bat respectively. The team will be hoping for them to fire once again when they take on Vienna Danube. For Vienna Danube Klair Kailash and Mohammad Safi did well with bat and ball and so they will be expected to perform well in this match as well.

SAL vs VID best team

SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction, VID will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAL vs VID player record and as a result, the SAL vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAL vs VID Dream11 team and SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

