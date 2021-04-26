SAL Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 21 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Salzburg and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 26. Here is our SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction, SAL vs VID Dream11 team, SAL vs VID best team and SAL vs VID player record.

SAL vs VID match preview

Salzburg made a mixed start to their campaign with one win and one loss from their opening two matches in the tournament, however, they have played some good cricket and are currently 4th on the points table. They have 3 wins from 5 matches and will eye for their 4th win versus strugglers Vienna Danube. In their last three matches, they beat Bangladesh Austria by 4 wickets and Indian Vienna by 9 wickets but lost to Pakistan CC by 6 wickets.

Vienna Danube on the other hand once topped the standing but have now been brought down to the 6th spot. They have 2 wins from 5 matches and are desperate for a win to get their season back on track. Their last two matches were versus Pakistan CC and Indian Vienna which they lost by 9 wickets and 3 runs respectively. This should be a good contest to watch.

SAL vs VID weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SAL vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SAL vs VID player record

Ali Shah and Mubashar Ali have bowled well for Salzburg in the tournament and the duo once again will be expected to be among wickets for the match versus struggling Vienna Danube. Klair Kailash and Mohammad Safi have been good with bat and ball and once again the onus will be on them to take their side to win with good performance.

SAL vs VID best team

SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction, SAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAL vs VID player record and as a result, the SAL vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAL vs VID Dream11 team and SAL vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

