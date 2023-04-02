Salim Durani Death: PM Modi Recalls Cricket Legend's Connection With Gujarat

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi expressed grief on the passing away of former Indian cricketer Salim Durani. Salim Durani passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Paying his condolences, PM Modi hailed Durani as a cricketing legend and remembered his strong association with cricket in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also recalled his meeting and interaction with the former cricketer.

“Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” PM Modi said.

“Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed,” he added.

A look at Salim Durani's career

As reported by PTI, Durani was living with his brother Jahangir Durani in Jamnagar. The report claimed he also underwent proximal femoral nail surgery in January this year after breaking his thigh bone in a fall. Durani played a total of 29 Test matches for the Indian cricket team from 1960 to 1973, scoring 1202 runs and grabbing 74 wickets. He was most notably remembered for hitting sixes on demand and is the only Indian Test cricketer to be born in Afghanistan.

Apart from playing for Gujarat from 1954 to 1956, Durani also represented Saurashtra and Rajasthan in first-class cricket. In the process, he hit 8545 runs and took 484 wickets in 170 games. He scored 14 first class centuries, while registering 21 five-wicket hauls.