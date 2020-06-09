Salim Malik Hits Out At 'false' Allegations On Him Questioning His 'integrity'

Former Pakistan Test captain Salim Malik was one of the best batsmen in the national team's batting line-up once upon a time. Recently, another former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq held Salim Malik's skills in high regard. However, in 2000, Salim Malik’s career came to an in a bizarre manner after his name came up in match-fixing allegations. Salim Malik was charged and banned for life by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2000.

ALSO READ | Wasim Akram recalls Donald's bouncer that left him with 20 stitches & 'psyche' for revenge

In 2008, the Lahore Civil Court lifted the ban imposed on Malik. However, he chose to stay away from cricket. Not because he was too old to get back to playing but PCB didn’t want him involved. The 57-year-old had applied for coaching roles but each time, his application was rejected.

Salim Khan match fixing saga: Salim Malik bashes critics for questioning his integrity

In a recent video, Salim Malik said that people should not associate him with match-fixing anymore. He also said that he would be willing to take legal action if that happens. Malik further explained that he has been cleared by the court for any such fixing-related charges. Salim Malik said allegations that question his integrity are not true and requested the PCB to treat him fairly.

ALSO READ | Legendary pacer Wasim Akram claims that he can dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq in just four balls

Malik also said that he has submitted a detailed reply but the transcript they gave him was totally mala fide (bad faith). Salim Malik said Justice Malik Qayyum’s report that led to his life ban “carried no value” because the judge later said on television that he favoured some of the cricketers under investigation in his decision such as Wasim Akram. Salim Malik also said that he has served Pakistan and won lots of games for the country and he deserved to be treated equally. He added that he knows there have been a lot of changes at the helm (of the PCB) in the last 10 years and now he hoped for the best.

ALSO READ | Ex-KKR CEO claims Eoin Morgan was 'protected' from Wasim Akram's bowling in IPL 2012

Recently, Salim Malik had urged the PCB that his ban should be lifted now. In that video, he had explained that his experience could be great for young Pakistani cricketers to learn from. This proposal was seconded by Inzamam-ul-Haq, who said it will be great to watch someone with experience over 100 Tests guiding young players.

In the past decade, the PCB has reinstated several banned cricketers, allowing some including Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Sharjeel Khan to rejoin the national team or take part in domestic cricket.

The 'Salim Malik match fixing saga' had its roots in former Australia spinner Shane Warne's claims in the past. When Malik was the captain of Pakistan back in 1994 during a home series against Australia, Warne realised the Salim Malik match fixing ring circling Pakistan cricket when he directly offered him and Mark Waugh a large sum of money to deliberately throw a Test match in Pakistan's favour by underperforming. Shane Warne refused the money. Although Pakistan won that game in question, Malik and Warne were investigated for their role in that context and the former was largely held responsible for the same.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria slams Wasim Akram for biasedness over backing Mohammad Amir but not him

IMAGE COURTESY: AP