Salman Butt Comments On Virat Kohli's Captaincy After WTC Final Loss To New Zealand

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has said that he is not convinced with Virat Kohli's captaincy credentials after Team India's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

This is the third ICC title that the Indian team lost under Virat Kohli's captaincy. The batting megastar was a key member of India's World Cup 2011, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs as a player but has not managed to prove his mettle as a skipper in marquee tournaments. Kohli who was named India's full-time captain in January 2007 has led the Men In Blue in two ICC events.

India finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after a humiliating 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan and were knocked out from the 2019 World Cup post a heartbreaking loss to dark horses New Zealand in a rain-curtailed semi-final that was played for two days.

Salman Butt on Virat Kohli's captaincy

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Salman Butt said that one can be a very good captain but if he does not win any titles, he will not be remembered by the public. He then mentioned that a good captain might have good plans but their bowlers might not be able to execute it well. The southpaw then added that even luck plays an important and it should be on that person's side as well.

"People only remember those who win tournaments", said Salman Butt.

At the same time, the ex-opening batsman also added that sometimes a player might not be a good captain but is blessed with a very good team which might help him in winning a major title and according to Butt, even though that does not define a captain but for the world, a good captain is someone who has won major tournaments.

Furthermore, Salman Butt also added that Virat Kohli who is an aggressive captain must calm down instead of expressing himself on the cricket field.

"Virat Kohli has not won any ICC title neither has he won the IPL. He is a top-class cricketer, has excellent body language and is aggressive. His energy level is at a different level, and it is evident that he wants to give his best every time he steps out in the middle. But captains should be subtle and not fiery", said Butt.