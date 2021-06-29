'Surely, This Is A Joke?' Ask Netizens As Pak's Salman Butt Joins PCB's Umpiring Course

It has been learned that former Pakistan opener Salman Butt who was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal back in 2010 has reportedly applied for the PCB's umpiring and match referee course. Reports of Cricket Pakistan suggest that various cricketers of Pakistan including Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif, Salman Butt, and Shoaib Khan have applied for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) umpiring and match referee program.

However, the netizens were unimpressed after knowing that Salman Butt is one of the candidates and it was just a matter of time before they took to social media and expressed their displeasure on the same.

The report stated that PCB has introduced the umpiring and match referee course in three levels-- Level1, 2, and 3 in order to develop match officials. Phase 1 of the program has been already concluded in which the appearing candidates had to give online lectures on umpiring rules and regulations.

As of now, Salman Butt is 36 years of age. He will be turning 37 on October 7 this year.

Salman was one of the players who was punished for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Test match against England at Lord's. Apart from Butt, premier pacer Mohammad Amir and medium-pacer Mohammad Asif were also punished for their involvement in the scandal.

The incident took place in the fourth and final Test match that was played in August 2010. All the accused players were convicted of taking bribes from a bookmaker, Mazhar Majeed, to deliberately bowl no-balls at certain pre-arranged moments during the Test match.

While Amir made his way back into the Pakistan team in February 2016, the former opener and Asif have never played for the national team thereafter.