Salman Butt Opines On What Led To The Downfall Of Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal

Veteran Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has revealed what led to the downfall of Team India's wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav, and, Yuzvendra Chahal fondly known as 'KulCha'.

The duo had been the Indian team's best spinners in modern-day cricket and worked in tandem to win a lot of matches for the Men In Blue in the limited-overs format ever since the two were roped in as the national team's frontline spinners after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

'Haven't seen much of them in the Tests': Salman Butt

While interacting on his official YouTube channel, Salman Butt went on to say that at times, lesser appearances in the longest format of the game come back to haunt a player. Giving further clarification on the same, he mentioned that when a player keeps playing the shorter formats continuously, his line and length tend to get affected as that particular bowler constantly thinks of getting through his overs as soon as possible.

"The longer format teaches you skill and control. Haven't seen much of them (Kuldeep & Chahal) in the Tests in the past. Ashwin and other spinners are usually preferred. I believe left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is short on confidence. He can get the confidence, with which he used to bowl, back by playing the longest format", the former opening batsman added.

Meanwhile, the former opener also added that a good Ranji season will do him a world of good for Kuldeep. Furthermore, he also said that quality does not go anywhere and that it is all about form.

KulCha's cricketing careers before & after the Dhoni era

Chahal has taken 81 wickets in 46 ODIs played with Dhoni at an average of 25.32 and an economy rate of 4.92. Kuldeep also has astonishing numbers with Dhoni behind the stumps. With MS Dhoni, the left-arm spinner bagged a total of 91 wickets in 47 ODIs at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 4.87.

After MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Chahal and Kuldeep's performances have dipped massively which has resulted in their exclusion from India's playing XI. Chahal has grabbed just 11 wickets in 8 ODIs without Dhoni at an average of 41.82 and an economy rate of 6.80. Kuldeep played 16 ODIs without Dhoni where he could pick only 14 scalps at an average of 61.71 and an economy rate of 6.22.