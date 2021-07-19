Salman Butt Slams Pakistan's Poor Performance Against England, Cites India's Example

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has slammed the Babar Azam-led side for losing the second T20I against England on Sunday, citing the example of the young Indian team, which defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively on the same day. Butt, speaking on his official YouTube channel, appeared dissatisfied with his country's performance and urged the Pakistani team to learn how to play white-ball cricket from their Indian counterparts. Butt was especially critical of Pakistan's middle order and sluggish batting when the team needed someone to build an innings on. Butt went on to say that India on the other hand has "outclassed" Sri Lanka, as it was expected prior to the commencement of the series.

'When established players come in, this is how they play'

Butt highlighted Prithvi Shaw's incredible batting and said it looked like someone was hitting bowls coming off a bowling machine. "Sri Lanka's bowling was poor, but Prithvi Shaw batted brilliantly. When Shaw was out, debutant Ishan Kishan joined the bandwagon and came out of his crease to hit an off-spinner for a six. Again, a second ball for a boundary. You can see Team India's strength that despite their main side not being there, they never gave Sri Lanka a chance. There is no shortcut player in this India side who was picked based on one or two performances, they have been in the domestic setup for quite some time now. When stable players come in, who are established, then the team operates smoothly," Butt said.

Pakistan lost the second T20I match in England by a whopping 45 runs. Pakistan failed to chase down a mammoth target of 201 runs in 20 overs as Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood bamboozled through the batting lineup of the Babar Azam-led side. England were able to restrict Pakistan for 155/9 in 20 overs to equal the three-match series 1-1. Pakistan had won the first match by 31 runs courtesy of amazing batting performances by the top-order. The series decider will be played tomorrow at 11 pm Indian time.

Meanwhile, India comprehensively beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side chased down 263 runs in just 36.4 overs. After restricting Sri Lanka for 262 runs in 50 overs, India batters comfortably chased down the target as all the batsmen in the top-order clicked. Prithvi Shaw provided a solid start with his quick 43 off 24 balls, followed by a half-century from Ishan Kishan. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav finished the game for India as they remained unbeaten at 86 and 31 runs respectively. Shaw was adjudged the player of the match.

