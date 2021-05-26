Salman Butt Tries To Make Headlines Again By Comparing Jasprit Bumrah To A Car

The Indian bowling arsenal is all set to bring the pace in the World Test Championship Final against the New Zealand team in Southampton. The Indian team is currently present in Mumbai where they are spending their mandatory quarantine period before flying out to London. While the Indian bowling attack for Test cricket has displayed its calibre in the previous fixtures, former Pakistan cricket captain, Salman Butt, has particularly praised Jasprit Bumrah while comparing him with a high-end sports car.

Salman Butt praises Jasprit Bumrah on his YouTube channel

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said that Jasprit Bumrah is neither a Toyota nor a Corolla. He said that bowlers like him are of the calibre of Ferrari, Lamborghini and the big-end cars, the special event cars. Speaking about how the Indian team can increase the timeline of Bumrah, the former cricketer said that such bowlers should be used judiciously and the occasions and conditions to select Bumrah should be selected properly. According to Salman Butt, the more Bumrah is used in valuable matches, the better output he will give.

Jasprit Bumrah compared with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Earlier, former New Zealand cricketer, Richard Hadlee, had also questioned the longevity of the Indian fast bowler as he felt that Bumrah’s potential injuries could be severe because of the stresses and strains he places on his body. Salman Butt later compared Bumrah’s bowling to Pakistan’s former fast bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. While praising Bumrah’s stats, Salman Butt said that he has the match-winning ability that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had for the Pakistan cricket team

India vs New Zealand match schedule

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand is also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

Image Source: AP/PTI