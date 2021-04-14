Sam Billings Becomes Latest Contender To Challenge Shikhar Dhawan In DC's Dance Off: WATCH

Having earned a massive 7-wicket win over MS Dhoni and the experienced Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the IPL 2021 season, it is no surprise that the Delhi Capitals team 2021 seem to be dancing their way through their 4-day break before their next match against the Rajasthan Royals. Just one day after Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were seen trying to convince teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to do the hook step to the popular Vaathi Coming song in a DCTV video, a new video has surfaced showing Sam Billings doing the Bhangra during a similar promotional photoshoot.

.@SamBillings isn't one to be left behind on the dancing ðŸ˜ðŸ•ºðŸ¼



How many of you want to see our players in a dance-off? ðŸ¤©#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/08GChzTSfG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2021

Delhi Capitals team 2021 newbie Sam Billings takes on Shikhar Dhawan

After being brought by last year's runners-up, Delhi Capitals, for a cool â‚¹2 crores, English cricketer Sam Billings seems to have fit right into the team's happy go lucky ways. While he did not make the cut for the playing XI for Delhi's first match against Chennai, Billings looked upbeat as he bust out some fun Bhangra-style moves for a photoshoot on Wednesday. Coincidentally, or maybe not, it looks like the wicketkeeper-batsman has been trying to learn this dance form for some time now.

Inspired perhaps by his teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Prithivi Shaw and even his new skipper Rishabh Pant, Billings could be seen making his practice a little bit more fun by adding some Punjabi flavour to his arm workout. While Dhawan and Shaw may still retain the title of the 'Best Dancers' of the DC squad, the duo should be prepared to face a still challenge from Billings in the coming weeks. If things go well or the side, perhaps fans can even expect a little friendly dance-off between the two hard hitters later in the season.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021

Despite a slightly rusty return to the Indian national team in the white-ball series against England earlier this year, Shikhar Dhawan seems to have hit peak form at the IPL 2021. Coming into the tournament with scores of 98 and 67 against the visitors, Delhi's master opener reeled off a match-winning 85 off 54 in the side's first game against CSK. This, along with excellent performances from Shaw and Chris Woakes helped propel DC to first place on the table.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

With their first match against CSK done and dusted, the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 captain Rishabh Pant will lead his side against Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals on April 15. Currently in 1st place on the IPL 2021 points table, the Delhi Capitals are followed by the Mumbai Indians in 2nd place, Punjab Kings in 3rd and the Royal Challengers Banglore in 4th place. Here is the entire Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule.

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Image Credits: Delhi Capitals Twitter