Sam Curran Drops Out Of CSK Squad For IPL 2021: Curran's Injury Update & Replacement

The loss of England all-rounder Sam Curran due to injury is a major setback for Chennai Super Kings who are eyeing to win the IPL 2021 trophy.

Currently, CSK is sitting at the second place of the IPL 2021 points table and is the favourite to win the play-off match and go all the way to the finals. With Sam Curran no longer available, the CSK team have named a replacement for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Dominic Drakes to replace Sam Curran in CSK squad

With Sam Curran no longer part of the CSK team for the remainder of the IPL 2021 tournament, the franchisee has named West Indian allrounder Dominic Drakes as his replacement. Drakes, who was with Mumbai Indians, had played for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots led by Dwayne Bravo in the CPL 2021.

Drakes who is a left-arm pacer picked 16 wickets in 11 matches in CPL 2021, but, his most important contribution of the season came with the bat. Drakes hit an unbeaten 48 off 24 in the final against St Lucia Kings. Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far.

Why Sam Curran is not playing today? Sam Curran injury update

Sam Curran is not playing today because of a lower back injury. As per an official release by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Curran complained of back pain after the CSK vs RR match on Saturday following which results of the scan revealed the injury. The left-arm pacer will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team.

CSK's form in IPL 2021 UAE leg

CSK started out strongly in the second led of IPL 2021 in the UAE but has been a little shaky as the tournament reaches close to play-offs. After winning the first four matches in the second leg, CSK lost their last two matches. The first being against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) team and the second was against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. The final CSK match before the play-offs begin will be against the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings.