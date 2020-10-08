'Sam Curran Should Open The Batting': Chennai Fans Laud All-rounder Despite Kolkata Loss

England all-rounder Sam Curran has proved to a fruitful addition in the Chennai contingent for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The franchise acquired the youngster's services after a successful transfer deal with Punjab and the decision has turned out well for the MS Dhoni-led side so far. With contributions with both bat and ball, Sam Curran has provided balance to the squad with his fiery attitude a value addition as well.

Sam Curran's impressive all-round performance in Dream11 IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has shown his trust in handing the new ball to the 22-year-old Sam Curran and the England cricket34 has delivered too for his captain. After picking two valuable wickets of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik during the team's clash with Kolkata, Sam Curran's batting prowess came to test as he had the task to contribute with the bat in Chennai's run-chase. Having been promoted repeatedly ahead of Dream11 IPL veterans, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav speak volumes about the faith MS Dhoni has on Sam Curran.

The all-rounder demonstrated that he is no mug with the bat yet again as he chipped in with a valuable cameo of 17 runs from 11 balls to ease the pressure from the non-striker as he kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. With a staggering strike-rate of 226.67, which is significantly higher than Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav'w, Sam Curran has proven to be a major revelation for the Chennai side for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Fans have showered immense support for the left-hander for his gutsy performance, despite the team falling short against Kolkata. Several fans have also pitched the idea of opening the innings with Sam Curran.

Sam Curran is the best young cricketer I have ever seen. What a talent he is!

Destructive with the bat, brilliant with ball.#IPL2020 #IPL @CurranSM One of my favourite ❤️ — Utkarsh Tripathi (@cric_utkarsh_) October 8, 2020

@ChennaiIPL

I think sam Curran should open with his bat @CurranSM — srikanth malchalam (@srikanthmalcha1) October 8, 2020

My playing 11



1.Sam Curran

2.Watson

3.Faf

4.Rayudu

5.Jagadeesan

6.Dhoni

7.Jadeja

8.Bravo

9.Karn Sharma

10.shardul Thakur

11.Deepak chahar — Sivaraman (@Sivaram77600317) October 8, 2020

Bhai Sam Curran ko upar Lana chahiya — kaif khan (@AyoubEhsaan) October 7, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

After their 10-run loss to Kolkata, MS Dhoni and co. are slated to take on the Bangalore team on October 10 in Dubai as they look to bounce back into the Dream11 IPL 2020. The franchise had shared the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule for the fans on their social media accounts. Having won the championship three times, the Chennai side is no stranger in staging a turnaround in the competition. With Shane Watson and Sam Curran looking in top form, the side will look to claim successive victories in their coming fixtures. Here is the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

