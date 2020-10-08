Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

'Sam Curran Should Open The Batting': Chennai Fans Laud All-rounder Despite Kolkata Loss

Sam Curran has been a major revelation for the Chennai side in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and also has received admiration from the franchise's fans.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran has proved to a fruitful addition in the Chennai contingent for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The franchise acquired the youngster's services after a successful transfer deal with Punjab and the decision has turned out well for the MS Dhoni-led side so far. With contributions with both bat and ball, Sam Curran has provided balance to the squad with his fiery attitude a value addition as well. 

Sam Curran's impressive all-round performance in Dream11 IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has shown his trust in handing the new ball to the 22-year-old Sam Curran and the England cricket34 has delivered too for his captain. After picking two valuable wickets of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik during the team's clash with Kolkata, Sam Curran's batting prowess came to test as he had the task to contribute with the bat in Chennai's run-chase. Having been promoted repeatedly ahead of Dream11 IPL veterans, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav speak volumes about the faith MS Dhoni has on Sam Curran. 

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Keen On Sponsoring Old, Struggling Food Stall Owner In Delhi; Watch Video

The all-rounder demonstrated that he is no mug with the bat yet again as he chipped in with a valuable cameo of 17 runs from 11 balls to ease the pressure from the non-striker as he kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. With a staggering strike-rate of 226.67, which is significantly higher than Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav'w, Sam Curran has proven to be a major revelation for the Chennai side for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Fans have showered immense support for the left-hander for his gutsy performance, despite the team falling short against Kolkata. Several fans have also pitched the idea of opening the innings with Sam Curran. 

 

ALSO READ | Kedar Jadhav Set To Be Dropped By Chennai For Next Match Against Bangalore?

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

After their 10-run loss to Kolkata, MS Dhoni and co. are slated to take on the Bangalore team on October 10 in Dubai as they look to bounce back into the Dream11 IPL 2020. The franchise had shared the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule for the fans on their social media accounts. Having won the championship three times, the Chennai side is no stranger in staging a turnaround in the competition. With Shane Watson and Sam Curran looking in top form, the side will look to claim successive victories in their coming fixtures. Here is the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on

ALSO READ | Sports Media Mogul Uday Shankar Quits As Disney APAC President, Star India Chief: Report

Image source: Chennai Instagram   

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Called 'cheap' By Hyderabad Fans For 'insulting' Team On Social Media

 

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Ramiz Raja calls for Indian selectors to give more respect to top Dream11 IPL performers

1 hour ago

Sports media mogul Uday Shankar quits as Disney APAC President, Star India chief: Report

1 hour ago

Pakistan Cricket Board claims 'healthy talks' done with PSL teams over financial model

2 hours ago

MS Dhoni takes his best Dream11 IPL 2020 catch so far for Bravo's 150th wicket: Watch

2 hours ago

Virender Sehwag called 'cheap' by Hyderabad fans for 'insulting' team on social media

2 hours ago

Ashwin says he can't police 'thieving' batsmen; reveals Ponting-ICC Mankading discussion

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS