Sam Curran Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Girlfriend From Hotel Quarantine In London

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran, who is currently quarantining at a hotel in England, has penned a heartfelt birthday note for his girlfriend Isabella Symonds. Curran took to social media to share some adorable pictures of Isabella accompanied by an apology, where he asks for forgiveness for not being there on her birthday. "A very big Happy Birthday to @isabellasymondswillmott sorry I can’t be there today, hope you have the most amazing day, can’t wait to see you in a few days. Thank you for everything," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Sam Curran, along with other England cricketers who were playing in the IPL, was flown to his home country after the BCCI abruptly decided to postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Curran is currently quarantining at a hotel as per the guidelines issued for travellers by the British government, which requires international passengers to self-isolate for 10 days.

IPL 2021 postponed

The IPL was called off on May 4 after multiple teams reported a breach of bio-bubbles following the positive results of several members of their squad. Chennai Super Kings, the franchise for which Curran plays in the IPL, also reported a couple of cases amongst its ranks, including Laxmipathy Balaji, who returned positive results on the day of the postponement.

India is battling one of the worst strains of COVID-19, which is contributing to the country's high infection and mortality rates. India registered more than 3,60,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. Deaths also remained as high as the country saw more than 4,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly disease. According to WHO, India contributed more cases than any other country in the world for the third consecutive day. India alone saw about 50% of the total global COVID-19 cases. At present, India is the worst affected country in the world in terms of fresh cases and deaths.

(Image Credit: SamCurran/Insta/Twitter)