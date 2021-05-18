Sam Curran Recalls How He Broke Into Laughter While Bowling To Brother Tom In IPL

England cricketer Sam Curran recently recalled the time when he broke into laughter while bowling at his brother Tom Curran in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sam, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, revealed how he couldn't stop laughing while running to bowl to his brother Tom. Sam said growing up together he and his brother used to play the sport together and now they represent their country together as well. Sam also opened up about playing against Tom in the IPL, adding "You’ve got to realize that it’s a bit of fun and whatever happens… happens".

"We grew up so competitive, always batting, bowling, fielding, doing everything. I’ve actually played against Tom in the IPL this year. On such a big stage, it’s pretty funny. I was running to bowl, and I couldn’t stop laughing. You’ve got to try and be serious, but sometimes you’ve got to realize that it’s a bit of fun and whatever happens… happens,” the English all-rounder said on podcast Headstrong: An Innings With Sam Curran.

Sam vs Tom in IPL

Sam and his brother Tom first came face-to-face in IPL 2020, when the latter was playing for Rajasthan Royals. Sam was outstanding in the game as he picked up three wickets and scored a 6-ball 17. However, Tom got better of Sam at one stage in the game when he hit a boundary off him courtesy of outside edge. But Sam bounced back and took his revenge in the latest edition of IPL as he hit his brother for a whopping 22 runs during the second game of the season between Chennai and Delhi Capitals. Tom represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL now.

Sam and Tom, who have been playing for England since 2018, had to return home early from India as the BCCI called off the 14th edition of the IPL due to the breach of multiple bio-bubbles. Both their teams were on top of the points table before the IPL got suspended. While Tom's Delhi Capitals was sitting comfortably at the number one position before the suspension of IPL 2021, Sam's Chennai Super Kings was looking invincible at number two position. It will be interesting to see if the brothers return for the rescheduled IPL later this year as the ECB has hinted at not sending its players if the cash-rich league is held amidst its future tour programme.

IMAGE: BCCI/IPL

