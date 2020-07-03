Young English All-rounder Sam Curran Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms ECB

Young English sensation Sam Curran has tested negative for COVID-19 and is set to resume training soon. As per reports, the star Test all-rounder had isolated himself after experiencing illness on Thursday night. He was a part of the English team's intra-squad warm-up game but due to his illness, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the youngster shall take no further part in the fixture.

Sam Curran tested negative: Reports

As per reports, the all-rounder was feeling unwell and also had experienced diarrhea on the night of Day 1's practice game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. However, it was then revealed by the English national cricket board that Curran has been tested negative for COVID-19 and would resume training over the next 24-48 overs.

The first of the three-match Test series gets underway at Southampton on July 8. Star all-rounder and Test vice-captain Ben Stokes will be leading the English side as regular skipper Joe Root will be missing the opening contest to be available for the birth of his second child.

West Indies tour of England 2020

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The cricketing action will get underway when England and the West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. The Windies players have already reached England and have started training for the upcoming bilateral series. The first Test match will be played at the Rosebowl Cricket Ground (8-12 July) while the second and third Test matches will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (16-20 July), while the third and final Test will be played at the same venue as well (24-28 July).

