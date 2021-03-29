Sam Curran's 95* Vs India Reminds Buttler Of MS Dhoni 'The Finisher'; Here's What He Said

Looking back at Sam Curran's valiant innings in the last ODI against India, stand-in skipper Jos Buttler opined that the youngster would want to discuss his knock with former India skipper MS Dhoni. The young gun, who now heads to the IPL 2021, will reunite with MS Dhoni in the CSK camp. Curran's brave knock of 95 scared India's chances of clinching the series on Sunday night as he took the match to the very last breath.

Coming in to bat at number eight, Curran's innings drew comparisons with MS Dhoni's style of rescuing the team by taking the match deep and eventually finishing it, something that even skipper Buttler made a mention of after the match on Sunday. Adding that Curran's innings displayed 'shades' of MS Dhoni's gameplay, Buttler remarked that the CSK skipper is a great person for Sam Curran to have a conversation with him the IPL.

'What a finisher MS Dhoni is'

"I’m sure Sam would want to talk to MS about tonight’s innings. I’m sure there were shades of the way that he (MS Dhoni) would have liked to take the game down if he was in that situation. He’s a great person for Sam to have a conversation with when he meets up MS (in the IPL),” Jos Buttler said at the virtual post-match news conference. READ | Hardik Pandya-Sam Curran emulate their elder brothers, get into a heated exchange

“We know what an amazing cricketer, finisher MS Dhoni is. A brilliant learning curve for all our players to share dressing rooms with guys like MS’s stature in the game. I’m very excited for them,” he added.

As England's batting collapsed in the last ODI against India, 22-year-old Sam Curran rose to the occasion to take on the hosts, ensuring that the visitors don't perish without a tough battle. Punching above his weight, Curran took on the likes of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, and T Natarajan. With wickets falling from the other end, Curran held one end strong scoring at a brisk rate and eventually taking the match to the very last ball.

The young gun scored 95 runs off 83 balls, with 9 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 114.46. With Natarajan bowling the last over, Curran failed to negate the yorkers bowled. England lost by just 7 runs and eventually faced a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series as well. The youngster was adjudged the Man of the Match for his valiant effort.