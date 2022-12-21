Samarth's 137 Takes Karnataka To 304, Puducherry Reach 58/3 In 2nd Innings

Opener Ravikumar Samarth struck a century as Karnataka posted 304 all out in their first innings and then reduced Puducherry to 58 for three on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group C match here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 111 for 1, Samarth continued to anchor the Karnataka innings as he cracked a 242-ball 137 laced with 17 hits to the fence.

The opener added 63 with Nikin Jose (30) and 55 with Manish Pandey (45) before being dismissed by Paras Dogra in the 82nd over.

Left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma also had a good day in the office as he snapped five wickets on day 2 to go with the one he had taken on the opening day. But the hosts still managed to grab a crucial 134-run first innings lead.

Karnataka bowlers, who had bundled out Puducherry for 170 in their first innings, then got into the act, leaving their rivals tottering at 58 for 3 at the end of the day.

At stumps, opener Jay Pande (25 batting) and Sridhar Ashwath (3 batting) were in the middle with Puducherry still 76 runs behind.

Ronit More (1/9) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/13), who had shared five wickets in the first innings, were again among wickets, while Krishnappa Gowtham (1/21) also accounted for one.



Brief Scores:

At Bengaluru: Karnataka 304 all out in 93.2 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 137; Ankit Sharma 6/60) vs Puducherry 170 and 58 for 3 (Jay Pande 25; Ronit More 1/9).

At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 386 all out in 128.1 overs (Kushagra 96; Darshan Misal 4/68, Mohit Redkar 3/125) vs Goa 99 for 4 in 48 overs (Amogh Sunil Desai 41; Utkarsh Singh 3/12).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 337 all out in 97.1 overs (Deepak Hooda 133; Jalaj Saxena 3/78) vs Kerala 268 for 8 in 73 overs (Sachin Baby 109; Aniket Choudhary 3/73, Manav Suthar 3/75).

At Delhi: Services 213 all out in 60.1 overs vs Chhattisgarh 280 for 5 in 86.5 overs (Ajay Jadav Mandal 101; Diwesh Pathania 2/51).

