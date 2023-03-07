'Same Result, No Matter Its IPL Or WPL': Netizens Troll RCB After Another Loss In WPL 2023

On Monday WPL witnessed straight-up dominance of Mumbai Indians against RCB. MI registered a 9-wicket over RCB and thereby secured a second win on the trot in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. While MI are at the top of the league and are not looking to drop any sweat at this juncture, RCB have lost both their games and have become a subject of troll by the netizens.

Following the loss by 9 wickets, many cricket enthusiasts who saw what transpired yesterday displayed their thoughts on social media. While some users already wrote off RCB, whereas some compared the RCB of WPL with the RCB of IPL. Here are the top reactions.

only thing that rcb can win its polls all other things are out of their hands🤣 pic.twitter.com/DROjSTyxsi — OLDMONK. (@Itsmonk_45) March 6, 2023

RCB men & RCB women pic.twitter.com/9PEJ0vbrsc — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 5, 2023

RCB in every season 😂 pic.twitter.com/deOkZ1o9q9 — UNSTOPPABLE (@unstoppable__45) March 6, 2023

Smriti Mandhana - I will try to carry the legacy of Virat kohli & RCB pic.twitter.com/NHGE5cG6Ri — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) March 6, 2023

Only RCB can fail to qualify in a 5 team tournament 🤣. At this point, i really don't know whether it's coincidental or they are forced to lose.



If RCB wins any IPL, the buzz about the tournament will end. I don't think they will allow RCB to win. This is just my weird opinion. — Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) March 6, 2023

WPL 2023 RCB vs MI: Match Summary

Following a lackluster performance with the bat, Smriti Mandhana's RCB could only post 155 runs on the board before bundling out at the 18.4 overs mark. In the innings, many premier batters got the start but none could stick to the pitch to guide the team toward a big total. In reply, Mumbai Indians got a solid start as both the openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews played some incredible shots in the beginning. RCB removed Bhatia from the middle at the end of the 5th over at 46 runs, but the next in line Nat Sciver-Bunt was able to continue the momentum along with Matthews. Both successfully went past the 50-run mark and remained not out as MI rout RCB by 9 wickets. Hayley Matthews scored a blistering 38 ball 76 runs, whereas Sciver-Bunt registered 55 runs off 29 balls. Following the match, Matthews was presented with the Orange cap, and Saika Ishaque, who took 6 wickets in the first and removed two batters in the second match for Mumbai, was handed the Purple cap.