Samson Ruled Out Of T20I Series Vs Sri Lanka: Here's Who Team India Named As Replacement

India batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener in Mumbai, which India won by two runs on Tuesday.

He was dismissed cheaply in the India innings.

"Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans," said a BCCI source.

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to India's squad in place of Samson. He will be a cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two games.

"Yes, Jitesh is joining the team. He has been rewarded for his performances for Punjab Kings in the IPL," the source added.

The injury to Samson might provide an opportunity for Rahul Tripathi to make his debut. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi has travelled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener.

