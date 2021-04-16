Samson's Captaincy Vs DC Lauded By Sangakkara, RR Skipper Thanks Buttler For On-field Help

With Sanju Samson getting his first win as Rajasthan Royals captain on Thursday, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has lauded Samson's captaincy against Delhi Capitals. Sangakkara, who is the Director of Cricket Operations at the Rajasthan Royals, remarked that Samson had captained the team 'outstandingly well' as Royals defeated Capitals in a thrilling last-over finish. However, as the Royals' dressing room celebrated the win against Delhi, Samson appreciated English batsman Jos Buttler's support on the field that helped him captain the team better.

In his dressing room speech on Thursday, Sangakkara said, "All of you supported everyone perfectly and very very well. I think Sanju, skipper, captained outstanding well. Everyone counted on Davy (David Miller) and Morro (Chris Morris), they played outstandingly well. Appreciate every good thing that we do, what you do and how you play signifies this team."

Sanju Samson whose valiant effort against Punjab Kings was washed down the drain, the RR skipper made a mention of the close contest and asked his team to stick together throughout the tournament. In a message to the RR squad, Samson said, "As we mentioned yesterday, it was just the last game, the five meters made the difference, today also the last three to four balls made the difference. I think this will keep on happening. The thing which is in our hands is to keep these smiles going, keep this atmosphere going throughout the tournament."

"Definitely we play matches, we learn, every match we have learnings, I think we can learn and we can grow. But the thing which is in our control is the mindset and the body language," he added.

On Jos Buttler's contribution, Samson said, "I really enjoyed the intensity on the ground today and as Sanga said, I was able to make some really good decisions that were only possible because Jos Bhai (Jos Buttler) really helped me. The communication was there. Thank you Jos."

DC face defeat against RR

A disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32). In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. His counter-attacking knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. In the end, Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 as RR got past the finish line in the final over with two balls to spare, and by the virtue of this win, the Sanju Samson-led side registered their first win if IPL 2021.