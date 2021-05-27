Samuel Ferris: Australian Scribe Who Got Trolled By MS Dhoni In 2016 Quits Famed Website

Australian cricket reporter Samuel Ferris, who once came into the limelight for asking MS Dhoni about his retirement during the 2016 T20 World Cup, has left Cricket Australia’s official website, cricket.com.au. The news of Samuel Ferris leaving the website was announced by his colleague Adam Burnett through Twitter. Samuel Ferris had asked the infamous MS Dhoni retirement question during the post-match conference of the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai.

Adam Burnett, who is a writer and editor for cricket.com.au, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that his colleague, Samuel Ferris has left the website after completing 10 years in the organisation. Burnett decided to give a shoutout to his former colleague since he knew that Ferris wouldn’t announce his own departure. While praising Samuel Ferris and later addressing his wit, Burnett said that he had been a hard-working colleague and a kind friend. He also gave his well-wishes for the future endeavours of Ferris.

He won’t do it himself so here’s a shoutout to @samuelfez, who tmw leaves https://t.co/6aWPd6V80e after 10 yrs. He’s been a seriously hard-working colleague, a kind friend & one of cricket media’s funniest characters. Well bowled Sammy, go well in your next adventures mate 🙌🏼 — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) May 27, 2021

Samuel Ferris's infamous question about MS Dhoni retirement

It was after the T20 World Cup 2016 semi-final where Samuel Ferris gained his fair share of the spotlight. West Indies had won the match after defeating India in the semi-final by 7 wickets. In the post-match conference, Samuel Ferris popped the MS Dhoni retirement question that many Indian journalists were avoiding asking about. To answer the question, MS Dhoni called Ferris on the stage and while sitting besides him, Dhoni asked him some of his own questions to Ferris.

Captain @msdhoni turns the tables - gets a journalist to answer his query on retirement planshttps://t.co/eb7mb08vPW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 31, 2016

MS Dhoni's answer to Samuel Ferris

MS Dhoni asked Samuel Ferris whether he looked unfit after looking at him running between the wickets, to which Ferris replied that he was very fast. Dhoni also asked him whether he thought the former Indian captain would survive till the 2019 World Cup and Ferris answered with a yes after which Dhoni said that the journalist had got his answer. This incident became one of the highlights of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni stats in T20 internationals

During the IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings team led by MS Dhoni, found its original form and before the IPL 2021 was suspended, the CSK team ended up in the 2nd spot on the points table. The Chennai Super Kings won 5 out of their 7 matches which got them 10 points in the league. The MS Dhoni stats in T20 cricket speak volumes about his career. The former Indian captain has played 98 T20Is while scoring 617 runs with an average of 37.6. It was under his captaincy that India lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Image Source: ICC