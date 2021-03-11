Sam Billings, Dawid Malan Share Excitement Post Chat With 'skilful Blind Cricketers'

Ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series between India and England that gets underway on Friday, two of England's limited-overs specialist batsmen Sam Billings and Dawid Malan had an interaction with three blind cricketers, hailing from Gujarat.

Billings and Malan had an interaction with blind cricketers — Vishnu, Dinesh, and Nikul. During the interaction, the duo has discussed a lot of things that include the excitement of playing at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, how they have braced up for the weather conditions of India. However, what has really stood out here is that the duo has given special mention to Indian skipper Virat Kohli's for setting high fitness standards that helped him in taking his game to a whole new as well as different level.

Apart from all these, the current top-ranked T20I batsmen and England's white-ball specialist batsman also opened up about their experiences of playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The video of Dawid Malan and Sam Billings' interaction with the passionate blind cricketers from Gujarat was posted on the official Twitter handle of the British High Commission in India.

Watch it right here:

Cricket knows no boundaries!



Who needs a hit of cricket chat ahead of ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ first #T20Cricket match with ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ tomorrow? See English cricketers @sambillings & @dmalan29 have a chat with ‘unbelievably skilful’ blind cricketers from Gujarat about their love for the sport. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/5Ni7GGPCcE — UK in IndiaðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@UKinIndia) March 11, 2021

'It was wonderful and very humbling': Dawid Malan

Both Billings and Malan shared how it was like to speak to Vishnu, Dinesh, and Nikul.

“It was wonderful and very humbling to speak with Vishnu, Dinesh, and Nikul. Their commitment to the game we all love, despite the challenges they face, is a real lesson in how to accept challenges and overcome them. Our chat also emphasised to me how cricket really is a game for everyone, no matter what circumstances you find yourself in,” Malan told ANI.

'We are both in awe of the skills the players have': Sam Billings

Meanwhile, Sam Billings on the other hand highlighted how Dinesh and Nikul had travelled for five hours to just be on a call with the two English cricketers. The right-handed batsman also revealed how it was an enriching experience for him.

“I think Dinesh and Nikul, two of the players we spoke with, had travelled for five hours just to be on the call with us. Those two, together with Vishnu, the Gujarat captain, were fantastic to speak with and they were even generous enough to give us each a ball used in blind cricket. Dawid and I both agreed we would give it a try when we get the chance, although it seems incredibly difficult, and I think we are both in awe of the skills the players have,” said Billings.