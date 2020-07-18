Sam Curran Says There Is Only One Way How England Can Win Manchester Test Match

Sam Curran revealed that England will have to bowl West Indies out cheaply if they want to win the second Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester after no play was possible on Day 3 as rain played the spoilsport without a ball being bowled. The hosts need to win this match in order to stay alive in the three-match series after having lost the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton last week.

Meanwhile, the English side was also in a commanding position prior to the start of the third day's play.

'We need to bowl them out cheaply': Sam Curran

“If we do get washed out today it is quite obvious what we need to do to win the game,” Sam Curran told Sky Sports.

“We need to bowl them out cheaply in the first innings and try and get them following on. There is no reasons why we cannot do that,” the young all-rounder added.

At the same time, Curran also revealed why their star pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the ongoing Test match.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big workload for the bowlers but we are nice and fresh and hopefully we can do something for the team. That’s why coming into the summer it was clear there was going to be a rotation policy and that’s why we have a totally different attack for this game,” he further added.

Stokes, Sibley resurrect English innings

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact.

Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total.

Even though Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes still kept on going strong at 172 as England are 378/5 after 139 overs during the tea break on Day 2.

He could only add four more runs and was eventually dismissed for 176 during the third session of play on Day 2. The hosts then declared their innings at 469/9 and had reduced the Windies to 32/1 before the end of the day's play.

READ: Waqar Younis Reveals Why Inzamam Had Thrashed An Arrogant Fan In The Stands In 1997