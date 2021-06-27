Last Updated:

Sanath Jayasuriya Calls For 'immediate Measures' To Save SL Cricket After England Trashing

Sanath Jayasuriya has urged for immediate measures in order to revive Sri Lanka Cricket after a humiliating 3-0 whitewash in the away series against England

Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya has expressed disappointment after the 2014 T20 World Cup winners suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recently-concluded away T20I series against England. 

The Lankans were no match for a spirited English team led by Eoin Morgan as they were outplayed throughout the three-match series.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 1996 World Cup winner wrote that it is a very sad day for Sri Lankan cricket after which the legendary all-rounder added that the situation is critical and there need to be immediate measures for the revival of the game in his country.

Fans opine on what needs to be done in order to save Sri Lanka Cricket

After going through Sanath Jayasuriya's tweet, the passionate fans of the game came forward and opined on what all need to be done in order to save Sri Lanka Cricket.

England vs Sri Lanka: England whitewashes Sri Lanka
 

Coming back to the dead-rubber third and final England vs Sri Lanka T20I that was played at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Perera won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. The 2010 T20 World Cup winners posted a stiff total of 180/6 from their 20 overs riding on half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow (51), and, Dawid Malan (76 ) who also registered a 105-run stand for the opening wicket.

In reply, the Sri Lankan run chase never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only three batsmen including the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella (11,), number three batsman Osahada Fernando (19), and, lower-order batsman Binura Fernando (20) managed to reach double-figures as the Lankan batting ran out of fire & brimstone right from the start.

Eventually, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 91 in the penultimate over as England registered a mammoth win by 89 runs to seal the three-match series 3-0 as SL were handed a whitewash in the shortest fomat. 

