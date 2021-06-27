Sanath Jayasuriya Calls For 'immediate Measures' To Save SL Cricket After England Trashing

Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya has expressed disappointment after the 2014 T20 World Cup winners suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recently-concluded away T20I series against England.

The Lankans were no match for a spirited English team led by Eoin Morgan as they were outplayed throughout the three-match series.

Sanath Jayasuriya Twitter

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 1996 World Cup winner wrote that it is a very sad day for Sri Lankan cricket after which the legendary all-rounder added that the situation is critical and there need to be immediate measures for the revival of the game in his country.

Very sad day for Sri Lankan cricket. The situation is critical. We need immediate measures to save cricket — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) June 27, 2021

Fans opine on what needs to be done in order to save Sri Lanka Cricket

After going through Sanath Jayasuriya's tweet, the passionate fans of the game came forward and opined on what all need to be done in order to save Sri Lanka Cricket.

We should abandon this tour and come home ASAP. Maybe stop any new tours for 1-2 years until we are up to standard. — Kishan Dissanayake (@kish829) June 27, 2021

This is by far the worst team they have ever had since becoming a Test playing country. Yesterday's performance was terrible. — Priya Mahawatte (@prestonredmufc) June 27, 2021

Sir we have been taking measures since 2015 never seen a pathetic batting performance from our team in my life it was just shameful to watch we have been changing players captians coaches and selection committees but no result. @OfficialSLC @Mickeyarthurcr1 @RajapaksaNamal — viduth ishara (@viduth_ishara) June 27, 2021

Give youngers a chance ,change whole team ,only way to transformation — deepak dawani (@deepak_dawani) June 27, 2021

Its already dead ! How we can battle with this captaincy & crazy team selection ? Kusal janith, Mendis, isuru are such useless players. Gave so much chances for them. But no results. Give captaincy for Dasun in t20 & Dhimuth for Odi.! — R_Y_D_E_R_🇱🇰 (@de__Hell) June 27, 2021

People say we got talented cricketers in the system , unfortunately we can’t find them on playing 11 , don’t know how to use their skills.. can’t figure out what type of shots they played last evening .. — Imran Habib (@imbadham) June 27, 2021

Sad to see sir lankan cricket team, they falling apart. — vamsi bhargav (@vamsipa) June 27, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka: England whitewashes Sri Lanka



Coming back to the dead-rubber third and final England vs Sri Lanka T20I that was played at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Perera won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. The 2010 T20 World Cup winners posted a stiff total of 180/6 from their 20 overs riding on half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow (51), and, Dawid Malan (76 ) who also registered a 105-run stand for the opening wicket.

In reply, the Sri Lankan run chase never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only three batsmen including the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella (11,), number three batsman Osahada Fernando (19), and, lower-order batsman Binura Fernando (20) managed to reach double-figures as the Lankan batting ran out of fire & brimstone right from the start.

Eventually, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 91 in the penultimate over as England registered a mammoth win by 89 runs to seal the three-match series 3-0 as SL were handed a whitewash in the shortest fomat.