Sanath Jayasuriya Congratulates Wickremesinghe For Taking Charge As Sri Lanka's President

Legendary Sri Lankan batter Sanath Jayasuriya has taken to his official social media account to react to the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's president. The 73-year-old was elected as the new president of the island nation on July 20 after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to resign because of the ongoing economic crisis that led to widespread protests in the country over the past several weeks.

Jayasuriya reacts to Wickremesinghe's appointment as SL president

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Sanath Jayasuriya wrote that the 225 members of the Sri Lankan parliament had put in their votes to elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new president. He gave his best wishes to the 73-year-old and stated that it was up to him to now deliver the kind of change most people in the country are looking out for.

The 225 members of parliament have spoken. Best wishes to the New President @RW_UNP It is now up to him to deliver the change the majority of people want. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 20, 2022

Jayawardene mocked Wickremesinghe's decisions as president

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected as Sri Lanka's new president on July 20, was previously serving as the country's acting president after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. After being sworn in as the acting president last Friday, Wickremesinghe made two decisions that were not taken well by former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene. The cricketing legend mocked the 73-year-old's decisions by sarcstically stating that they will 'definitely' do a lot of good for the country.

That will definitely solve lot of issues the country is facing… bravo very good decision 👏👏🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/2vJxsGcJUV — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 15, 2022

After being sworn in, Wickremesinghe had said, "Rather than protecting individuals, protect the country. I will never pave or aid in any unconstitutional conduct." He then went on to add that he was discarding the president's flag as the nation must only rally behind one flag and that is the national flag.

The country is not only struggling to meet basic necessities for its population of 22 million citizens, but they are also facing a foreign exchange deficit that has resulted in a shortage of food, fuel, power and gas shortages. Considering the major economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankans will only hope that Wickremesinghe makes good decisions and helps the country overcome the grave issues they are currently facing. Due to the ongoing crisis, Sri Lanka has also sought assistance from several friendly countries.