Sanath Jayasuriya Joins Protest Against Govt As Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis Deepens; Watch

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya attended the Galle Face protest against the government's handling of the country's current economic crisis on Friday. Jayasuriya joined the student-led demonstration that has been taking place outside the Sri Lankan President's secretariat for the past eight days. Jayasuriya was seen being cheered by the crowd as he announced his support for the cause. The demonstrators want President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down, accusing him of dragging the country into its biggest crisis since independence.

Last week, Sanath Jayasuriya chastised his country's administration, led by the Rajapaksa brothers, for failing to deal effectively with the crisis. The 52-year-old expressed his support for the people of Sri Lanka, highlighting their struggle caused by a lack of gas, power, and other basic necessities. Jayasuriya warned that if the problem is not addressed properly, it will turn into a "disaster," adding that the blame will go to the current government.

"It is unfortunate that the people are going through this situation. They cannot survive like this and have started to protest. There is a shortage of gas and no electricity supply for hours. People have started to come out & protest to show the Sri Lankan govt that they are suffering. If relevant people don't address this properly, it will turn into a disaster. At the moment the responsibility will go to the present govt," Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

The people of Sri Lanka are currently experiencing a crisis due to a lack of gas, electricity, and other essential items. According to reports, the scarcity has been caused as a result of Sri Lanka's inability to pay its debts and due to a drop in its foreign exchange reserves. People on the streets are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Despite calls from civil society for President Rajapaksa to quit, he has refused to do it. Anti-government protests erupted earlier last week, with members of his own coalition joining in to voice their support for demands for his resignation. Meanwhile, the ruling party has called for the establishment of an interim government to prevent protest-related bloodshed.

Image: PTI