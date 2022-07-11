Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya joined the ongoing protests in his country against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government. Jayasuriya was spotted at one of the protest sites in Colombo on Saturday, where he had gone to demand Rajapaksa's resignation. Thousands of protesters stormed the country's capital on Saturday and eventually laid siege on President Rajapaksa's official residence, leading to a massive security breach.

But if reports are to be believed, Rajapaksa had already left the nation when the demonstrators broke into his Colombo home. Following the incident, Jayasuriya pledged his support to the protesters and declared that he would always stand with Sri Lankans. Talking about the incident, Jayasuriya said it was people's day, adding the president must step down. Jayasuriya said that he joined the protests because the whole of Sri Lanka wants Rajapaksa's resignation.

"I'll say it was a good day for the people. A sizable crowd arrived since that was the protesters' primary demand—that the president steps down. I joined the protests because the entire country of Sri Lanka wants the president to step down. Not just me, but everyone is showing support for the protesters, including athletes and celebrities. People are in pain, thus the government needs to decide quickly on resignation. People are waiting for the decision," Jayasuriya said.

Jayasuriya on India helping Sri Lanka

When asked about India's help amid the ongoing crisis, Jayasuriya said that India and other friendly nations have been supporting Sri Lanka. The former cricketer said India has been helping the island nation from the start of the crisis and has contributed significantly.

"India, the IMF, and other friendly nations are supporting us during these difficult times. India has been supporting us from the beginning and has contributed significantly," Jayasuriya said.

Jayasuriya stated that he made the decision to participate in the protest on a personal level because he cares deeply about the people of Sri Lanka. When asked if any of his colleagues would join him, he responded that any cricketer can participate in the protests, adding "it is their personal choice".

"It is an individual choice (Him joining the protest). Any cricket player may take part in the protests; it is their personal choice. I joined because I care about the people here. I cannot tell everyone to join," Jayasuriya said.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa on Monday officially notified Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign from the post of President on July 13. The Sri Lankan opposition factions met on Sunday to reach a consensus on installing a new government after both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe offered to quit. As per reports, the opposition is planning to form an all-party government in the country.

