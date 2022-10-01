Sandeep Lamichhane Announces Return To Nepal On October 6, To Surrender To Authorities

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane took to his official Facebook handle on October 1 and has shed light on his return to Nepal, amid the rape allegations against him. This comes six days after Lamichhane put out a post claiming that the sexual allegations have affected him both mentally and physically. At the same time, the 22-year-old also informed everyone that he will return to Nepal as soon as possible.

On Saturday, Lamichhane confirmed that he will return to his country in the coming week and surrender to the authorities. The 22-year-old also said he is ready to fight a legal battle against the allegations to prove himself innocent. "With great hope and strength, I hereby confirm that I am reaching to my home country Nepal on this 6th October 2022 and will submit myself to the authority of Nepal to fight a legal battle against false allegation,” Lamichhane wrote on Facebook.

Former Nepal cricket team skipper Lamichhane got embroiled in major controversy over allegations of raping a minor. The incident came to light after the victim, aged 17, lodged a police complaint at the Kathmandu police station against the star cricketer.

'I firmly believe over all the law enforcement authorities': Sandeep Lamichhane

The cricketer further revealed that he has recovered from the mental stress due to the allegations and is now ready to fight against it. “I hereby reiterate that I am INNOCENT and I have complete non-shaken faith in justice system. I firmly believe over all the law enforcement authorities and honorable courts on their fair trial and adjudication and I am just hopeful to get justice at the earliest.My dear well wishers I assure you all that I am innocent and I have not wronged you, he added".

"I have recovered from unpleasant situation I went through and I have prepared myself to go through this ordeal to prove myself innocent and victim of conspiracy. I am sure all wrongful allegation charged against me will be unfolded by the span of time,” the statement read. Lamichhane has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is and has registered 69 and 85 wickets respectively in both formats. He has previously played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals franchise and memorably made his international debut at the age of 16 years old.

Sandeep Lamichhane's Facebook post-