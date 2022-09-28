Sandeep Lamichhane In Trouble After Nepal Police Issues Notice Through Interpol: Reports

Sandeep Lamichhane finds himself in more trouble after Nepal Police decided to seek help from Interpol to corner the cricketer. The suspended Nepal cricket team’s captain was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in his home country earlier this month. Sandeep Lamichhane's alleged rape case issue came into the limelight after a 17-year-old victim, lodged a police complaint at the Kathmandu police station against the star cricketer. A court in Nepali issued an arrest warrant for Lamichhane earlier this month.

Diffusion notice issued against Sandeep Lamichhane

According to a report from the Katmandhu post, a diffusion notice was issued by Nepal police three days ago through Interpol against Sandeep Lamichhane. A diffusion notice is one that the local police of Interpol member states issue through Interpol's procedures. As a result of this notification, Lamichhane has been added to the police fugitive list of Interpol member states. If the cricketer is found in one of the Interpol member states, then the police there have the authority to detain him and turn him over to the Nepal Police.

Sandeep Lamichhane upset and unwell over the arrest warrant

The 22-year-old took to Facebook and issued a statement in his local language stating that the allegations against him have affected him mentally and physically. He wrote, “I came to know about the complaint filed against me and the false accusation of rape. This has not only affected and damaged my mental health but my physical health as well. All these things affected me mentally on the one hand and, on the other hand, I had to go through physical illness. Therefore, I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time,”

Lamichhane in his post also pledged to return home and fight against the accusation against him. He wrote, “I have been mentally and physically affected by the portrayal of a criminal based on false allegations, I have been brought back to normal with the advice of doctors and my health is gradually improving and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend the false complaint against me,”

Speaking about his time with the Nepal cricket team, Lamichhane said, “It is my good fortune to be included in the national cricket team at the age of 16. It was not something that could be earned by my little hard work. I have always moved forward with the desire to keep Nepal’s name high in the cricket world. I feel proud to make the name of Nepal known through my hard work”.