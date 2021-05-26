Sandeep Warrier Bounces Back From Covid-19 With Workout Video Featuring Wife: WATCH

Sandeep Warrier from the Kolkata Knight Riders team was among the first players to contract Covid-19 in the bio-bubble environment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 along with teammate Varun Chakravarthy. Eventually, the IPL 2021 season had to be postponed indefinitely after players and team members from different teams starting testing positive in the bio-bubble environment. Fans would be delighted to know that the KKR bowler has recovered from Covid-19 and is currently focusing on restoring his fitness.

KKR posts a workout video after Sandeep Warrier Covid recovery

The recovery of the KKR fast bowler is evident from the video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram account. The video features Sandeep Warrier along with his wife, Aarathy Kasturiraj during a workout session. Sandeep Warrier and his wife performed the famous Couple Goals challenge in the video which is currently trending on social media.

The couple performed the challenge after Sandeep Warrier was perfectly suspended in the air while balancing with the support of his wife. The couple formed a perfect T shape through their assisted balance with each other. The video showed the fitness level maintained by the couple where Warrier’s wife showed a great deal of core strength. The video also highlights the Sandeep Warrier Covid recovery phase where he has been training since the last week.

Sandeep Warrier's KKR team journey

Sandeep Warrier became a part of the KKR team in 2019 when he was announced as a replacement along with KC Cariappa for the fast bowling duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Since then, the fast bowler has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for a consistent price of INR 20 lakh. Sandeep Warrier did not get a chance in the playing XI of the KKR team for the 2021 season and he has played a total of 4 matches in the Indian Premier League.

The KKR team have a forgettable season during the IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders were having a disappointing IPL 2021 season before the league was indefinitely postponed on May 4. The KKR team managed to win only 2 out of their 7 matches with 4 points in the league. The Kolkata Knight Riders ended up in the 7th position of the IPL 2021 points table before the league was suspended.

IPL latest news for resuming the league

As per IPL latest news, the BCCI is planning to reschedule the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2021 in September. This will be done keeping in mind the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October, which at the moment is scheduled to take place in India. UAE is almost confirmed as the venue for the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season.

Image Source: KKR Website