Sandpapergate: Cameron Bancroft Satisfied With Outcome, Issue Unlikely To Escalate Says CA

Cricket Australia (CA) has made it clear that the matter related to the infamous Sandpapergate scandal is unlikely to escalate after batsman Cameron Bancroft's reply to the cricket body.

Bancroft has responded to Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit, saying that he has no new information regarding the Sandpaper Gate. Bancroft responded to Cricket Australia on Monday night. He replied in a conciliatory manner and he also indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with the board, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

'The matter is now unlikely to escalate'

He told Cricket Australia that he is supportive of the investigation and satisfied with the outcome. As a result, the matter is now unlikely to escalate.

Ever since Bancroft revealed that more than three people would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. Cricket Australia's Integrity team had reached out to the right-handed batsman to see if he has more information to give on the issue.

The infamous ball-tampering scandal that shocked the cricket world

It so happened that Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper in a bid to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. Then-skipper Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan alongside his deputy David Warner. Following an enquiry, Warner and Smith were sacked from the positions and faced unprecedented sanctions by Cricket Australia. While Tim Paine was handed the captaincy of the Test team, Aaron Finch was chosen to lead Australia in white-ball cricket.

Smith, his deputy Warner, and, Bancroft who were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match were temporarily suspended from international cricket. While Bancroft was banned for nine months and fined 75 per cent of his match fee. Smith, and, Warner was banned for 12 months with the former losing 100% of his match fee.

Apart from that, both Smith and Warner were also stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and reportedly the duo also lost out on a few sponsorship deals as well.

